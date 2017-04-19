Local Patriots fans react to Aaron Hernandez suicide

Fans have taken mixed reactions following the news of Aaron Hernandez’s suicide.

Patriots fans are struggling to decide how they feel about the apparent suicide of Aaron Hernandez.

“I think it’s sad. I think he had everything just a number of years ago. Everything anyone might have wanted,” said Brian Kean.

Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez was once a superstar known across New England for his talent, but it all went south when he was arrested for murder.

“It was very surprising. I didn’t think that he would kill himself. I thought he would just face his sentence,” said Daniel Bennett.

People across New England are shocked by the news that Hernandez took his own life early this morning.

People on all forms of social media are talking. Fans don’t know what to feel about his death.

Clarice posted on Facebook:

“Don’t care what anyone says. It’s still a shame and definitely a tragedy...”

Alexandra is on the other side, saying the tragedy was him murdering.

Ann Marie is somewhere in the middle saying:

“Nobody wins so sorry for the hell he put his family and friends through.”

Hernandez was in the appeals process at the time of his death, which means that conviction will disappear.

