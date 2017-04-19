New grant to provide fire alarm systems to residential buildings in Holyoke

The city of Holyoke is offering a new funding for lifesaving fire detection equipment for apartment building owners after a fire claimed the lives of three people back in January.

Combatting a fire comes down to timing, the longer a fire goes unreported, the faster it can spread.

Approximately $270,000 is earmarked for fire protection system grants in Holyoke.

"A fire doubles in size for every minute it goes unreported. early notification is super important," said Holyoke Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Przekopowski.



The city is still reeling from a massive apartment fire that left three dead and dozens more homeless.

The five-story apartment building crumbled under the intense heat after an electrical malfunction sparked the quick-moving fire.

"As we saw with the fire on January 1, it's important that property owners have an alarm system that links directly to the fire department," said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

The state does not require landlords to install alarm systems, but city leaders said they see the value in protecting properties.

"We understand that there is a cost associated with this, which is why we try to eliminate that problem by offering funds," said Chief Przekopowski.

It offers installation of complete fire alarm systems, expansion of fire alarm systems, and direct call boxes to the Holyoke fire department for existing fire alarm systems.

The application deadline is May 30. To find out more information on when to apply, CLICK HERE

