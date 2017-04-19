Agawam residents upset over dog owners not cleaning up after their pets

Agawam residents say they're upset with some dog owners in town.

Despite a set of animal control ordinances put into effect back in 2011, some say more needs to be done.

Residents cite several streets and bike paths where people aren't cleaning up after their pets.

Ali Feldman spent the afternoon walking her dog Tito down the River Road bike path. She said it wasn't the most relaxing walk, because of all the dog poop.

"That's actually what's been distracting Tito, he keeps stopping so I've been tugging him a lot. It was so he could smell the other animals," said Feldman.

Several Agawam residents told Western Mass News this is a growing issue in town.

"Honestly, it's kind of a pain. You want to keep the area clean, especially for other people and their animals walking in the area. It's really distracting to other pets as well," Feldman noted.



But some people have said Agawam's walking paths are clean enough.

"Typically you see people walking around with their doggie bags and they're pretty good about keeping them after themselves and their dogs," said Springfield resident Wendy Bolling.

Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen told Western Mass News this is not an issue, and if residents have complaints, they should contact animal control.

