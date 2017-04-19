The Price is Right goes live in Springfield

If you ever had dreams to "come on down", it could be your lucky day.

"The Price is Right Live" is at the MassMutual Center and fans are getting anxious for it to get started.

The interactive stage show gives people a chance to play classic games including cliffhangers, the big wheel, and the showcase.

Prizes range from appliances, vacations, and maybe even a new car.

Many that are at the event have been fans for years and some have been waiting on line since 8:30 a.m. to get a chance to register as a contestant.

Springfield resident Latonya Jerry said even the rain couldn't keep her away.

"The money, the cars, all of it. Just the excitement I'm ready to play the game," said Latonya.

For a chance to be a contestant, you have to register at a designated area near the box office.

