Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad help fundraising efforts for prosthetic leg

It's proven to be true time and time again that in times of need, people come together in support.

But for one couple in Springfield, the outpouring generosity has been more shocking than they'd ever imagine.

The Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad went to help a deserving nominee after losing his leg.

"He always does something for someone. It was perfect."

That's how Patti Carbone described Tony Frogameni.

After working with his wife at Pasquales Restaurant for almost a decade, she knew her husband was the perfect fit for the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad.

Tony deserves it. He's such a nice guy. I always see it on TV and I think it's a good cause.”

The perfect nomination for the Surprise Squad after a sudden pain in this foot and trip to the hospital turned into a leg amputation below the knee.

And thanks to friends like Patti helping to set up a fundraiser to pay for Tony's prosthetic leg, they got another raffle item on behalf of the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad and Western Mass News.

“It was an emotional wreck to know that something like that can even happen so quickly. Life can change on a dime, but we are strong and we've been married 31 years this year.”

"Hard to believe how many friends you have when you do something like this. It’s amazing.”

“You need somebody. You can’t do it on your own. You need people to help you and family.”

And with his friends and wife Bridgette by his side, Tony is confident he'll get what he needs to help toward his 20 thousand dollar plus goal for his new leg.

The benefit for Tony will be on Saturday night, April 29 at the Elks in Springfield on Tiffany Street at 6:30.

It is open to the public and tickets are available at the door.

