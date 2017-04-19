Western Mass News viewer gives back to Agawam family

An Agawam woman stepped outside Tuesday morning to find all of her twin daughters' toys stolen.

A Western Mass News viewer reached out wanting to help the family.

Agawam mother of three, Enid Perez, takes her twin daughters for a walk every morning in their little red wagon.

Tuesday morning she went outside to get ready for that very routine, and found that every last toy left outside overnight had been stolen.

Marty Kearney was watching Western Mass News Tuesday night with his wife and mother, learned of Enid's story. He said he had to get involved.

"My wife and I just said, we can't just sit back and watch. We've got to do something," said Kearney.

He picked up the phone and called Western Mass News to see what he and his wife could do.

"We have a gift card for her for $200 and also a $70 credit at Toys R Us that we had," Kearney continued.

Marty said many of his family members called him to pitch in, as they know children can get expensive.

"I've got two grown boys, our youngest has three children of his own, and our oldest boy is expecting twins in August so we know what it's like to have a house full of kids," Kearney noted.

He hopes this story encourages other people to reach out and do random acts of kindness as well.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.