Deerfield police warn public of recent Eversource scam

Deerfield police are warning the public of a recent scam where someone goes door-to-door claiming to be an Eversource contractor.
Police said they received a report Tuesday night that someone was walking around a resident’s property and wanted to come in that person’s house to talk about reducing their electric bill.
Eversource said they do not send people door-to-door.
No further details were released as Deerfield police investigate this incident.
