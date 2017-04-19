Deerfield police warn public of recent Eversource scam - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Deerfield police warn public of recent Eversource scam

Deerfield police are warning the public of a recent scam where someone goes door-to-door claiming to be an Eversource contractor.

Police said they received a report Tuesday night that someone was walking around a resident’s property and wanted to come in that person’s house to talk about reducing their electric bill.

Eversource said they do not send people door-to-door.

No further details were released as Deerfield police investigate this incident. 

