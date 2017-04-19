4 arrested after fleeing, throwing gun out the window during traffic stop in Pittsfield

Four people were arrested in Pittsfield Monday night after they fled from police during a traffic stop.

Around 7 p.m. that night, members of the town’s anti-crime unit stopped the vehicle on Lincoln Street.

Once the officers approached the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed going east bound.

During the pursuit, police said a firearm was thrown out the window.

Eventually the vehicle stopped at Fourth and Curtis Street where the driver and three passengers were arrested.

Police also discovered powdered cocaine.

Each suspect was charged with different crimes and their names are listed below:

Jovan O. Rodriguez,20, Pittsfield

Carey A. Pilot, 44, Pittsfield

Samuel A. Thomason, 21, Lenox

Thomas F. Tobin Jr, 43, Pittsfield

A juvenile who is Pilot’s daughter was also in the vehicle.

