Pittsfield man was arrested near a middle school with a loaded firearm

A short police pursuit took place this morning in Pittsfield when a driver failed to stop for police.

Police pursued Adam Masefield, 30 of Pittsfield in the area of Pomeroy Ave, which was close to Herberg Middle School.

It was determined Masefield was driving his grandmother’s vehicle.

After he stopped, Masefield fled from the car, but was soon apprehended by a police officer.

The officer that took Masefield down observed him tossing a firearm while running.

Officers determined it was a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic Taurus handgun.

Masefield was charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm (6) rounds

Operating M/V after suspension

Numerous M/V offenses to include driving to endanger

Masefield was arraigned in Pittsfield District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.