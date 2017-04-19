Hampden County Sheriff speaks on prison security amidst Hernandez suicide

Former Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez is dead. He was found dead in the early hours of the morning.

Guards said Hernandez took his own life using a bed sheet inside the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.

As the investigation continues, many questions still remain. Especially when it comes to security inside prison cells.

When it comes to the inmates’ safety, Sheriff Cocchi said it’s something they take seriously and are constantly working to improve.

This came just 5 days after Hernandez was acquitted in a double murder of two men in Boston in 2012.

“Today's events of Aaron Hernandez taking his own life in the department of corrections is very tragic,” said Cocchi.

Hernandez was at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in a single cell in the general population serving a life sentence without parole for murdering Odin Lloyd back in 2013.

Prison officials said Hernandez wasn't on suicide watch and his passing was a shock.

“One of the worst things that could ever happen is one of our own offenders take their own life,” said Sheriff Cocchi.

But Hernandez isn't the first inmate to have taken his life at the Shirley maximum security prison.

It’s a statistic the Sheriff of Hampden County, Nick Cocchi, said they continue to work to combat.

“No matter what was committed, these people's families have this feeling that their loved ones is going to do time, at least in a safe manner.”

Sheriff Cocchi said they monitor the behavior of inmates.

“Look at inmates who got off the phones very abruptly. The phone was slammed down, they came back from visiting very upset, sweating, maybe crying, those are tall tell signs that something went wrong.”

And that officers do checks every 30 minutes in Hampden County and every 15 minutes for those they feel are a little more at risk.

If they do feel like someone is exhibiting or has acted on hurting themselves, they’re put on a continuous watch.

“That’s where we put someone directly in front of the cell and we watch them 24/7. We will then involve our mental health clinicians to come down and deem if the person is safe enough to come off the one-on-one back to 15 minutes and eventually 30.”

Sheriff Cocchi said they also look at the security inside the cell to take away any opportunities inmates may think of to harm themselves.

“Take hangers and don't allow them. Don’t have weight hangers, so hangers with 10 pounds of weight and can’t hold you up. Took towel rails away so you can't tie a knot-- sprinkler systems and have them set into the walls.”

But still Sheriff Cocchi acknowledges that more needs to be done.

Hernandez’s lawyers say they are looking to start their own investigation, which is on top of the investigation currently being done by the District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.