Northampton Police investigate armed robbery at Jim's Variety store

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Northampton Police were on scene tonight on West Farms Road at Jim's Variety store for an armed robbery.

Officers had limited information, but said the suspect was a male and still at large.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

