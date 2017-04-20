Staying dry this evening; rain arrives overnight

After a cool morning, the sun popped out and temperatures rocketed into the 60s to near 70. We'll keep a mix of clouds as we head into this evening before showers arrive overnight, mainly after midnight.

Rain will be moderate to even heavy at times tomorrow morning, right in time for the morning commute. There is also a possibility for a thunderstorm early before the heaviest rain moves east. Showers gradually become lighter and finally tapers off Friday afternoon. The clouds will stick around as high temperatures remain in the mid 50s.

High pressure arrives in the wake of the Friday's system. Unlike most occasions with high pressure, the weak system will allow some clouds to dot the sky on Saturday. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still top off in the mid 60s .

A coastal storm threatens southern New England on Sunday, but that looks to stay too far to our south for any rain. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Sunday and temperatures will be on either side of 60.



Looking ahead, the East Coast will be entering a much drier and warmer pattern to end the month. A few showers are possible mid-week, but overall, temperatures will be above-average with a good amount of sunshine.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.