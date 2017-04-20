1 suspect in custody following Palmer home invasion

One suspect is in custody after a home invasion occurred early Thursday morning in Palmer.

Police tell Western Mass News this incident took place at an apartment on Main Street around 4 a.m.

Cyrus Fisher, a witness who claims to be the victim’s cousin, described the scene as a domestic dispute where knives were used.

He said the victim did not want the suspect to come inside the apartment but a male suspect forced himself in.

“I mean there were a couple cuts, I even got cut trying to break it up. I’m fine, hopefully everybody else is fine,” said Fisher.

Police have confirmed that the suspect in custody will face home invasion charges.

One man was transported to the hospital with a minor injury. The victim suffered a small cut on her finger.

Western Mass News will continue to update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

