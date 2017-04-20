Fenway Park celebrates 105th birthday

Boston Red Sox fans will be singing ‘Happy Birthday’ on Thursday as Fenway Park turns 105 years old.

Unfortunately, the Red Sox are away to play against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Happy 105th Birthday, @fenwaypark!

You only get better with age! ?? pic.twitter.com/7nTmAFG9Et — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 20, 2017

The next time the Red Sox are home at Fenway Park will be on April 25 against the New York Yankees.

