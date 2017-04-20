Bridge construction causing backups along the Mass Pike in Westfield

Construction is causing 5 mile-long backups on the Mass Pike in Westfield.
State police Trooper Harrison told Western Mass News bridge work is underway on the Southampton Road Bridge.
The left lane is currently closed at this time, and police are looking to pause construction until traffic runs smoothly.
