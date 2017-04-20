Police warn Springfield residents of recent spike in car break-ins

Springfield police are urging residents to lock their car doors after they’ve seen a spike in break-ins throughout the city.

On Thursday, the department posted a reminder to residents on Facebook that thieves will look for valuable items that are out in the open.

“Your driveway does not have a force field around it. If thieves do not see anything to take, they will simply move on to the next car,” said Sgt. Delaney.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious are being asked to call 911.

