Lettuce prices and availability cause concern for shoppers

Grocery shoppers across western Mass. may have noticed the price of lettuce going up.



One local store owner said it's a problem that happens almost every year, but the question is, why?



Lettuce is a standard in many households, but the price of just one head has been called outrageous by some shoppers.



Chicopee resident Robert Prince noticed the up hill battle with lettuce prices, and said he has also noticed less lettuce has been available.



"Last week, one of the other stores we go [to] there was no lettuce. Today as a matter of fact at WalMart, there was no lettuce," said Prince.



Western Mass News visited to Magri's Fruit Company in Chicopee to find out why.



"It's just a shortage right now, rain out in California," said Store Owner Peter Magri.



Winter rain and snow in California have caused lettuce prices to go up to more than $75 a case.

There are about a dozen heads of lettuce per case, and like everyone else, Mr. Magri has had to raise prices as a result.

"Ours is $2.99 to $3.49 a head," Magri noted.

He said the price of lettuce is normally .99 cents.



Lettuce is not the only one; broccoli, cauliflower and celery all have seen a price increase.

Magri's cauliflower is now $5.99 a head, it's normally half that.

The excess rain causes the lettuce to get waterlogged, and turn a rusty brown color at the root. Most of the time the heads just get thrown away before they even get sent to stores, but some don't.



"There's not a lot of it, so they pack whatever they got, ship it out. When it's cheap, it's beautiful," Magri explained.



He said this is normal for this time of the year, but shoppers are hoping the prices will drop soon, and more fresh greens will hit the shelves.



He expects prices to go back to normal by the end of next week.

