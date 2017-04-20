Governor Baker has faith in the DOC's investigation into Aaron Hernandez' death

Governor Charlie Baker spoke about the investigation into Aaron Hernandez’s death.

He said that he has full faith in the Department of Corrections and in their investigation into Aaron Hernandez’s death on Wednesday.

"Our primary response is going to be primarily to investigate and to make sure that everybody understands what happened, and when and why," said Baker.

Governor Baker said that no prison staff have been placed on leave at this time following the former football star’s suicide.

He stated on Thursday that nothing like that will happen until the investigation is completed.

"Anytime anybody kills themselves in prison, something clearly went wrong. Obviously the investigation the doc will do will hopefully give us for some steps we can take going forward," Baker noted.

Suicide in Massachusetts prisons has gone down substantially in recent years but anytime anyone kills themselves something fell between the cracks.

Governor Baker said he has full faith and confidence in the commissioner of the D.O.C and that no one should assume anything until the results of the investigation are complete.

Theories as to why Hernandez killed himself have been swirling around social media, despite there being no clear answer as to why he took his own life.

There is no word on when the investigation into his death will be completed.

