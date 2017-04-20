'West Mass' branding strategy put on hold

A new branding initiative to change the 'Pioneer Valley' to 'West Mass' wasn't received by everyone with open arms.



Residents in the region have mixed feelings on the change.



Now an organization is looking for feedback from residents by conducting an online poll. Click here if you would like to provide your input!

"We have certainly been struck by the passion and strong opinions that we've seen here in the local market," said Rick Sullivan.

The Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts along with the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau teamed up to do a complete branding makeover. It's been designed to give the local economy a boost.



"It's looking to attract visitors, convention planners, workers from out of the area to work and to live and to attract businesses from out of the region," Sullivan explained.



The brand change came with a hefty price tag at $80,000.



"I feel like most of the time, at the local level in particular, there's a lot of back-peddling," said Springfield resident Heshima Moja.



The group has no plans on spending anymore money, instead they want to 'follow the data.'

They are currently looking for 'brand ambassador's to see if the new branding strategy will work.

