Rain and snow melt brings flooding concerns to Easthampton

River flooding has become a concern among many in western Mass. this time of year.

Only a few months ago the state was in a severe drought, but with all of the recent snow melt and rain leaves some enjoying it, and some are concerned.



On the corner of Fort Hill Road and River Street in Easthampton, residents have been dealing with major flooding for weeks.



"I belong to the Easthampton Rod and Gun Club and we haven't been able to get in at all. Today's the first day we've been able to get in because the water's down and low now so hopefully it'll stay down for a while," said John Plowucha.

Within three weeks, he said the water's been up to a 3-foot mark.

While the flooding is a major inconvenience for many, others find ways to enjoy it.



"Bull heads, catfish, some bass, some karp, there's a good amount of fish down here," said Matthew Orahoske.

Kristi Bart of Chicopee said she loves coming down to Fort Hill Road to practice photography.

"Those flood regularly so it's not an odd thing to have happen. What feels more odd is the drought," said Bart.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

