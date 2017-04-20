Aaron Hernandez's death officially determined suicide

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that the death of Aaron Hernandez has been ruled a suicide.

An autopsy was conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry N. Nields on Wednesday night. It was found that his death was caused by asphyxia by hanging, according to authorities.

Investigators reportedly discovered three hand-written notes next to a Bible in his cell. Hernandez was alone when he took his life.

It is unknown at this time of what messages were written on the notes.

Now that the cause of his death has been determined, Hernandez' family is sending his brain to be examined by doctors in Boston.

