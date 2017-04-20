Location for endangered rattlesnakes remains uncertain

The State's plan to bring timber rattlesnakes to the Quabbin Reservoir have been put on hold.

There are an estimated 200 timber rattlesnakes across the entire state.

State officials and environmentalists are concerned about their future survival.

The Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs issued a statement released to Western Mass News which inpart read,

"After considering recommendations and comments by the rattlesnake working group and members of the public, the fisheries and wildlife board revoked the proposal to reintroduce a small safety-net population of rattlesnakes away from human contact on Mount Zion at the Quabbin Reservoir"

The Chairman of the fisheries and wildlife board studying the issue said while the rattlesnakes may not be coming to the Quabbin now, but the effort to re populate the snakes in Massachusetts is still on the table.

"What happens now is responding to review committee in dropping back and developing a plan that looks at the entire state all the rattlesnake populations and to address the public on where they can best be protected and n a statewide fashion," said Chairman Joe Larson.

The State Deptartment of Energy and Environmental affairs said the snakes currently being raised at the Roger Williams Zoo will be released back into existing populations within the commonwealth from which they originated.

Mt. Tom is one of the locations that was previously mentioned as a possible location for the timber rattlesnakes.

Many residents said they don't want them anywhere near the public.

"The [Department of Fish and Game] look forward to continuing to work with the public and stakeholders to utilize the best science available in an effort to strike a balance between wildlife protection and public access," said Peter Lorenz, Communications Director for the E.E.A.

A location for the rattlesnakes is still up in the air.

