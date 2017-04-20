New study suggest Americans are less motivated to lose weight

According to a new study, less and less Americans are going on diets to actively lose weight.

Researchers said that being overweight is now seen by many as the "new normal."

Researchers at Georgia Southern University said that their new study shows that even though obesity in the U.S. has reached historic highs, the number of overweight and obese adults trying to lose weight has steadily fallen.

In 1990, researchers said that 56 percent of overweight Americans reported trying to lose weight.

Today, that number is 49%, which may not seem like a big deal, but Baystate registered dietitian Paula Srafino-Cross said that when you consider 2-out-of-every-3 Americans are overweight or obese, it is.

“If it keeps progressing, that's the issue. Are you going to continue to gain weight every year? You're going to be dealing with some health issues.”

While researchers said this may signal many Americans to have a better self-image, Sarafino-Cross told Western Mass News that those health issues can increase dramatically when you're overweight or obese.

“Maybe you have a few extra pounds and you have normal blood pressure, normal cholesterol, you have no diabetes, you're able to be active-- those things are fine. But if you're starting to get pain in your knees, because you're carrying the extra weight around, or if your doctor said you have pre-diabetes, or diabetes, well then those might be from the extra weight.”

So how do you know what your healthy weight is?

Sarafino-Cross said first step is to check your body mass index.

And the range that is healthy is 19 on the low end, 25 is on the high end of the normal range.

If you're above 25, you're considered overweight.

Over 30 and you're considered obese.

Researchers said there are more woman then men leading this trend of skipping the diet.

The study is in the latest journal of the American Medical Association.

