Animal rights activist upset about animal performers in Melha Shrine Circus

The Melha Shrine Circus is heading to Springfield, but activists are speaking out after the act has changed their mind about including animals in their performance.

This circus is a time-stamped tradition and a major fundraiser to support Shriners activities Springfield.

Now animal rights group PETA is asking that the Melha Shrine Circus drop the curtain on their wildlife performers.

“Looking up into the stands, I see generations of families that have come to the circus,” said Circus chairman Al Zippin.

The Melha Shrine Circus is an affordable family attraction.

With high-flying thrills and glitzy dance routines it draws in quite a crowd.

Last year the animal acts were dropped from the three ring spectacular, but sales dwindled after the wildlife bowed out.

But now tigers and elephants will be back in the show this year.

“There is no joy in seeing an animal whipped around a ring. These are supposed to be family friendly events, and it’s simply not,” said Rachel Mathews of PETA.

“Circuses have a choice. They either need to go animal free or close down.”

Circuses have been under fire in recent years following concerns over animal abuse.

Al Zippin, the circus chairman, said that he is understanding to the organizations position.

“My job as chairman is to provide a circus that appeals to all ages, and without any animals it doesn’t work. Ringling is out of business, and not totally because of this, but partially.

Zippin said that the animals’ welfare is of chief concern.

“What we want to ensure is that when animals come into our circus, they’re properly cared for, properly treated, and properly housed.“

But PETA stands firmly against the animal circus acts here in Western Massachusetts, and across the country.

“The circus’s true stars are its willing human performers, and the show will go on with them.

Opening day of the circus is May 4th.

PETA told Western Mass News there are protests planned outside of the circus.

