New details emerge regarding Aaron Hernandez's suicide

The details into the death of Aaron Hernandez confirmed some things we already knew, such as it was ruled a suicide.

But it also made clear some questions that many people had. The report confirmed that Hernandez left behind three notes next to his bible.

The report did not say who those handwritten notes were addressed to, but Hernandez left behind a fiancé and four-year-old daughter.

The case of the former Patriots star has been widely followed, and one fan said that no matter what he did its sad.

“I know he went down the wrong path, but it is still sad at the end of the day, and it’s very sad for his daughter, his wife, and the rest of his family members.”

Now that the investigation by state police has concluded, Hernandez’s brain will be sent to Boston University to be studied.

They study athlete’s brains that have suffered repetitive brain trauma.

His lawyer, Jose Baez said that it’s what his family wants. He also vows to complete his own investigation

“The family of Aaron Hernandez has decided to donate his brain to this study so we can help other young men who play football, and shed light on the cause and this case.”

Although not in the police report, Hernandez reportedly had the bible verse “John 3:16” written somewhere in the cell.

Father John McDonagh of the American International College campus ministry explains that verse talks about forgiveness.

He said many Christians have a hard time accepting that God will forgive them.

“Yes, God is merciful after all. We doubt that somehow and John 3:16 helps us to believe that.”

Hernandez had been locked in his cell at 8pm. At 3:03 a.m. a correctional officer saw what had happened and had to force his way into the cell.

Hernandez had stuffed cardboard in the track of the door to make it harder to open.

Hernandez was serving life in prison for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

He had recently been acquitted of a second murder. He was in the appeals process of the first case when he took his life.

