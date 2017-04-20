Discussion continues to bring marijuana cultivation facility to Holyoke

Talks to bring a marijuana cultivation facility to Holyoke continued tonight.

A second meeting was held at the Kelley School.

The 42-thousand-foot facility would be on Appleton Street in an old mill building.

GTI, a company out of Illinois, would be operating the facility, which they said will bring a variety of jobs-- up to 100 in 3 to 4 years.

"This is like a greenhouse. They're going to cultivate the plant that will be turned into a medicine. This is not the recreational. We're not there yet. They're not there yet," said City Councilor Gladys Lebron-Martinez.

The facility wouldn't be open to the public and there will be no consumption on site, only registered employees.

The city council is expected to discuss the proposed facility again at their meeting on Tuesday night.

