Staying dreary overnight; more clouds than sun for Saturday

The heaviest of the rain moved out early this morning, and western Mass has been left with cloudy and damp conditions since then. Temperatures have stayed in the low 50s and upper 40s - a good 10+ degrees below the average.



There are some showers to the west that may clip western Mass, but for the most part, the showers are over. It will stay damp and cool overnight with drizzle and patchy fog developing.

Western Mass will see some slow improvement overnight. The clouds give way to some sun as we see some brightening into the afternoon. There will be a slight breeze with temperatures reaching to near 60.



A coastal system approaches for Sunday, but should stay far enough to the south southern New England won't feel any effects for it. High pressure will allow temperatures to rise to the mid to upper 60s Sunday under mostly sunny skies.



Monday looks mild as well, though there will be some clouds building in. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday with some scattered showers.

By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be back into the 70s.

