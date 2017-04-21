3 Syrian refugee families displaced following house fire

Three Syrian refugee families are left without a place to stay after a fire broke out inside their home in Westfield Friday morning.
Fire departments from Holyoke and Springfield were called in to help combat the flames around 5 a.m.
Now a total of 13 residents are being assisted by the Ascentria Care Alliance to find a place to live.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
