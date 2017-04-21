3 Syrian refugee families displaced following house fire - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

UPDATE

3 Syrian refugee families displaced following house fire

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
(Western Mass News Photo) (Western Mass News Photo)

Three Syrian refugee families are left without a place to stay after a fire broke out inside their home in Westfield Friday morning.

Fire departments from Holyoke and Springfield were called in to help combat the flames around 5 a.m.

Now a total of 13 residents are being assisted by the Ascentria Care Alliance to find a place to live.  

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Watch Western Mass News at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. for the latest information on this story. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.