3 Syrian refugee families displaced following house fire

Three Syrian refugee families are left without a place to stay after a fire broke out inside their home in Westfield Friday morning.

Fire departments from Holyoke and Springfield were called in to help combat the flames around 5 a.m.

Now a total of 13 residents are being assisted by the Ascentria Care Alliance to find a place to live.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Watch Western Mass News at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. for the latest information on this story.