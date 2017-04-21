North bound side of the South End Bridge reopened

Travelers can now head north on the South End Bridge in Springfield.

State police say the South bound side should be open within the next couple of hours.

#MAtraffic update: South End Bridge in #Springfield, NB is open, SB still closed. Approx 90 minutes for SB to be open. https://t.co/epB3Cl35ea — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 21, 2017

Crews were busy fixing a sign pole that snapped and was being held up by a light pole on the side of the bridge.

