North bound side of the South End Bridge reopened

TRAFFIC ALERT

North bound side of the South End Bridge reopened

Courtesy: MA State Police Courtesy: MA State Police
Courtesy: MA State Police Courtesy: MA State Police
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Travelers can now head north on the South End Bridge in Springfield. 

State police say the South bound side should be open within the next couple of hours. 

Crews were busy fixing a sign pole that snapped and was being held up by a light pole on the side of the bridge. 

