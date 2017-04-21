Wilbraham police investigate break-in at Interskate 91

Wilbraham police are currently investigating an overnight break-in at Interskate 91.

Police told Western Mass News officers arrived to the business located on Boston Road around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Both of the front end doors were smashed and an ATM machine was also broken into.

It is unknown as to how much money was stolen from the ATM.

Anyone who witnessed vehicles in that area between 12:45 and 1 a.m. are being asked to call Sgt. Rudinski or Detective Arventos at 413-596-3837.

