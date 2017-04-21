DA: Missing Jo Ringer's case investigated as a homicide

The Berkshire County District Attorney David Capeless has given the public more information on the case of missing Clarksburg woman, Joanne Ringer.

The 39-year-old has been missing since March 2.

"From the beginning we've investigated this incident as a homicide investigation and have considered Jo Ringer's husband Chad Reidy the sole suspect," said Capeless.

A former girlfriend Reidy's, 42-year-old Laura Reilly, of Easthampton was arrested Thursday evening.

Ringer's 2001 green Volkswagen was found in Easthampton shortly after her disappearance.

Reilly is was charged with three counts of misleading a police officer. She was arraigned in Berkshire County Court on Friday and plead not guilty.

She was released on $1,500 bail and will be due back in court on May 22 for a pre-trial conference.

Capeless said they are investigating Reidy and Reilly's whereabouts within the time frame of when Ringer went missing.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

