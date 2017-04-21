Mother of Odin Lloyd speaks out on Hernandez's suicide

The mother of a man who was murdered by Aaron Hernandez spoke out on his suicide during a press conference on Friday.

She said even if the murder charge get's erased, she believes justice was done.

Aaron Hernandez's lawyer appealed his murder conviction before his death. .

Now, his conviction will disappear because of an abatement doctrine.

Lloyd's mother, Ursula Ward, said Hernandez's suicide in prison has reopened wounds and she's reliving the pain of her son's murder.

"I lost my best friend. I lost my son. I lost the love of my life," said Ward.

