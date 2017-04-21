1 dog killed, 3 families displaced after fire breaks out in Holyoke home

Three families are now homeless after a fire broke out inside their home on Brown Avenue Friday afternoon.

Holyoke Fire Captain Anthony Cerrutti told Western Mass News a fire spread through the walls and traveled up to the third floor.

Unfortunately, one dog was killed in the blaze and two other dogs were rescued.

He said approximately 10 people live at the home and a majority of those residents were not home when the fire started at 2 p.m.

The blaze caused the siding to melt on one of the houses next door.

Captain Cerrutti said the American Red Cross is assisting those families who need somewhere to stay.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.