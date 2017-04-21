Man killed in motorcycle accident in Amherst has been identified

The male victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Amherst on Monday has been identified to be 55-year-old Marc Osten.

Police and Fire crews responded to Kellogg Ave shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Monday for a single motorcycle crash.

Osten was transported to Baystate Medical Center, however he soon died due to the severity of his injuries.

Investigators determined Osten was traveling eastbound on Kellogg Ave, drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

No other vehicles were involved.

The accident is still under investigation by members of the Amherst Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.