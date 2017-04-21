Multi-family house fire displaces 13 refugees in Westfield

A fire that broke out inside a three-family home in Westfield now leaves 13 refugees homeless.

"There were multiple families living in the house at the time, so "We did transport 13 people to Noble Hospital. I believe 2 or 3 children were being treated for smoke inhalation," said Westfield Deputy Chief Andrew Hart.

Those that were treated at the hospital have been released. The families now living in temporary situations while they try to get back on their feet.

The fire burned quickly which made it a difficult challenge for firemen.

"The construction of the house and the fire upon arrival was probably our biggest obstacle, it just took a little bit to overcome it initially. It took about a half hour 45 minutes to get the fire out and had a good jump head start on us before arrival," Chief Hart explained.

Some of the house itself and vehicles parked next to the home were unable to be saved.

West Springfield and Holyoke Fire Departments helped covered Westfield while they were fighting the blaze

The families were from Syria and Iraq and have been living in the us for a few years.

Those residents are currently being assisted by the Red Cross and are working with the agencies that settled them here for a more permanent home.

