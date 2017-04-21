Chicopee Police arrest man for a serious assault outside liquor store

Chicopee police arrested a man following reports of an active fight on Exchange St. last night.

Around 8:55 p.m., officers found a victim wedged between a curb and a motor vehicle in front of Cabot Liquor store.

The person was well known to the Chicopee Police Dept. He was also found in very rough condition, covered in blood, with a number of facial and head injuries.

After the victim was taken away by EMT, officers found the suspect pinned by a bystander. He was immediately taken in handcuffs.

A witness told officers that the victim was beaten inside the vehicle before the suspect attempted to run him over.

From security cameras, officers determined that an altercation took place in the car before the victim was pushed out and assaulted outside.

The footage also distinctly shown the victim’s head being smashed into the curb.

After being assaulted some more, the suspect attempted to drive off and backed the car into the victim’s leg.

The bystander was able to stop the suspect, Kevin Patrick O’Malley, 37 of Springfield, from leaving and he was charged with the following:

A&B w/a Dangerous Weapon (F)

A&B resulting in a Serious Injury (F)

Operating and unregistered mv

Illegally attaching MV Plates to an MV

