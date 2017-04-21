Chicopee Police assist Boston PD in high risk warrant arrest - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee Police assist Boston PD in high risk warrant arrest

Posted: Updated:
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee Police assisted the U.S. Marshal Service and the Boston Police Dept. in the arrest of a suspect on a high risk warrant.

Investigators responded to a residence on Chicopee St. this morning around 9 a.m. for reports of a person wanted for a shooting in Boston at the location.

Without incident, police arrested the suspect and another wanted party.

The following were arrested:

Jonathan Whigham, 29 of Dorchester:

  • WMS Warrant from Roxbury Court for A&B w/a Dangerous Weapon
  •  Kidnapping and Firearms charges

Tyquan Harris, 26:

  • WMS Warrant of our Roxbury and Boston Courts for Possession of a Class B Substance
  • Threat to Commit a Crime
  • A&B w/a Dangerous weapon and other charges
  • He is also wanted out of Richmond, VA on an Extraditable Warrant

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.