Chicopee Police assist Boston PD in high risk warrant arrest

Chicopee Police assisted the U.S. Marshal Service and the Boston Police Dept. in the arrest of a suspect on a high risk warrant.
Investigators responded to a residence on Chicopee St. this morning around 9 a.m. for reports of a person wanted for a shooting in Boston at the location.
Without incident, police arrested the suspect and another wanted party.
The following were arrested:
Jonathan Whigham, 29 of Dorchester:
Tyquan Harris, 26:
