Chicopee Police assist Boston PD in high risk warrant arrest

Chicopee Police assisted the U.S. Marshal Service and the Boston Police Dept. in the arrest of a suspect on a high risk warrant.

Investigators responded to a residence on Chicopee St. this morning around 9 a.m. for reports of a person wanted for a shooting in Boston at the location.

Without incident, police arrested the suspect and another wanted party.

The following were arrested:

Jonathan Whigham, 29 of Dorchester:

WMS Warrant from Roxbury Court for A&B w/a Dangerous Weapon

Kidnapping and Firearms charges

Tyquan Harris, 26:

WMS Warrant of our Roxbury and Boston Courts for Possession of a Class B Substance

Threat to Commit a Crime

A&B w/a Dangerous weapon and other charges

He is also wanted out of Richmond, VA on an Extraditable Warrant

