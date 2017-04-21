Missing woman Jo Ringer's disappearance now a homicide investigation

Officials are now investigating the case of a missing Clarksburg woman as a homicide.

Jo Ringer was last seen on March 2nd. The 39-year-old vanished some time during the afternoon before her first overnight shift at her new job as a taxi driver in Easthampton. She never showed up to her first day of work. Her car was found days later on Exeter Street in Easthampton -- just a two-minute drive from where Ringer's husband Chad Reidy's ex-girlfriend, Laura Reilly, lives.

Reilly was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court on Friday morning, charged with three counts of obstruction of justice. She was released on $1,500 bail.

The Berkshire D.A.'s office held a press conference Friday, telling reporters that Jo Ringer's disappearance is now being handled as a homicide investigation, with Ringer's husband, Chad Reidy, as the sole suspect.

Reidy was found dead in his garage on April 7th of an apparent suicide.

"I'd rather have closure than nothing at all," said Savanah Ringer, the 19-year-old daughter of Jo Ringer. "I'd rather know what happened than not know at all."

Savanah told Western Mass News she wants anyone with information to come forward.

"Somebody may have thought they didn't see anything but now there's stuff out there that maybe will spark something," said Savanah Ringer.

That's exactly what investigators are asking for, too.

"We have kept hope that Joanne Ringer would be found alive but several weeks have passed since her disappearance and she has made no contact with family, or friends, particularly with her 19-year-old daughter, Savanah," said David Capeless of the Berkshire D.A.'s office. "Turkey hunting season will begin on Monday, and I ask hunters, a group that is typically quite alert, to be especially observant as they walk through the woods."

Capeless spoke to reporters just after Reilly was arraigned.

According to a report obtained by Western Mass News, "Investigators believe Ringer's Volkswagen Jetta was disposed of in Easthampton by Reidy in an effort to misdirect investigative efforts."

That same report states that Reilly told investigators that Reidy sent her a text message on March 2nd, telling her to meet him in Downtown Northampton to give him a ride to his car. Reilly gave investigators several versions of this story, which is why she was arraigned on three counts of misleading a police officer, and then released on bail.

"I knew that she [Reilly] was Chad's ex," said Savanah Ringer. "I knew that he was talking to her afterwards so I figured he might confide in her over some things because that is his ex."

Savanah told Western Mass News that her mother and Reidy had a long history of abuse. Authorities declined to comment on this part of the investigation.

Family members, friends and investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"I really do want the public to keep helping out because that's where everything could come from," said Savanah Ringer.

