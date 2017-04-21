Western Mass. drought expected to affect springtime lawns

If you thought today's rain alone was enough to revitalize your lawn, you may want to think again.

The drought certainly did its dirty work on thousands of lawns in western Mass., and as another spring season is upon us, planning ahead to mow a nice green lawn will continue to be a challenge.

There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh cut lawn, that is if it there is anything to cut.

The drought hit hard in western Mass. this past year. Lawns looking more yellow than green.

Now it's time for another season, another chance to keep that grass long and green.

Western Mass News spoke to a lawn expert to find out just what we should be doing right now.

"Best thing you can do right now is just get out and rake. Remove all the dead material from last year. Get it off the lawn," said Joseph Dumont.

Dumont has run ‘My Lawn Guys’ for years. He handles more than 300 lawns himself, from fertilizing and seeding, to weed-whacking and mowing.

He saw the impact of the drought last year for himself every day on the way to work and understands the frustration.

For the many who may be giving up this year, with a little time and effort once again, you can make that lawn as good as new.

"I know certain towns had water restrictions last year where they couldn't water."

"If you have to seed in the spring, water it 3-4 times a day for a little. Short bursts when you first seed it."

But water is not enough. A round of fertilizer once every 5 weeks will help big time.

Dumont said the time is now to put that first round down.

As for watering, decrease the number of times you water a week, but increase the length of time once it starts to grow.

Before any watering and seeding, the raking Dumont talked about will remove any insect eggs that will likely hatch and cause havoc on the green.

To be sure, he recommends the "foot method.”

"If you run your foot across it and it doesn't peel up, then it's just drought damage or some surface insect damage."

Dumont said that at the very least your lawn should have a good deep soak once a week, but you can do more than that, as there really is no such thing as too much water for your lawn, especially coming off a drought.

