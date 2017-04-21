Researchers to study football-related trauma in Hernandez's brain

The family of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez will donate his brain to science.

Experts plan to study trauma in the brain that could be linked to a degenerative condition.

Researchers hope clues will reveal new insight into a puzzling condition called CTE.

The condition caused by head trauma after concussions has been found in a number of athletes.

Now scientists are hoping to find new solutions to treat the disease.

“The areas of the brain that control impulsivity, your executive decision-making abilities, have been shown to be highly effected by CTE,” said Arie Mobley of WNEU.

Former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez took his life while serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

"The family of Aaron Hernandez has decided to donate Aaron's brain to study so we can possibly help other young men who decide to play football and help further that cause," said Hernandez’s family attorney Jose Baez.

Dr. Arie Mobley told Western Mass News that CTE is a degenerative condition with possible links to suicide.

“Depending on the severity, it’s probably going to be similar to Alzheimers. Depending on the brain regions effected.”

It’s caused by repeated brain trauma, which Hernandez likely experienced during his football career.

A build-up of protein in the brain causes damage to regions of the brain.

“Those brain regions that deal with impulsivity and emotional control. If those are being damaged, it’s likely less difficult for them to make that decision. Like it may be an impulsive, ’I’m going to do it.’”

Suicide research is underfunded compared to other health conditions.

Neuroscientists hope that more can be learned to treat the disease.

“Any more funding toward labs that do that research would be amazing.”

Numerous football players have been diagnosed with CTE, including New England Patriots linebacker Junior Seau, who took his own life back in 2012.

It is unclear if Hernandez did have CTE. It can only be diagnosed after death.

