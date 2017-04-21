Investigators believe Jo Ringer's late husband to be lead suspect

A missing persons case is now an unfolding murder investigation.

A tireless search for Jo Ringer has led detectives to believe that her late husband, Chad Reidy was the sole suspect.

These court documents reveal a puzzling and erratic account of the hours and days following Jo Ringer’s disappearance.

Detectives said Laura Reilly was a potential witness, but only led officers on a dizzying chase for the truth.

Now she is charged with three counts of obstruction of justice.

It has been a difficult time for Jo Ringer’s family these past six weeks.

"I really do want the public to keep helping out, because that's where everything could come from," said Jo Ringer’s daughter Savanah.

The sole suspect is Ringer’s late husband Chad Reidy, who took his own life earlier this month, but there may be someone who knows more.

"I'd rather have closure than nothing at all.”

Laura Reilly faced a judge on Friday for charges connected to the investigation.

Police said her stories often changed when it comes to the timeline of events.

"I knew that she was Chad's ex and I knew that he was talking to her afterwards, so I figured he might confide in her over some things, because that is his ex."

Phone records show that Reidy was using another person’s phone number to communicate with Reilly.

Court documents said that the pair exchanged text messages:

"Investigators believe Ringer's Volkswagen Jetta was disposed of in Easthampton by Reidy in an effort to misdirect investigative efforts."

When asked about the messages:

“Reilly does not remember what time this was and said she does not keep track of time.”

It was during this time that police say Reilly drove Reidy to his home in Clarksburg.

Reilly implied they took separate vehicles and hung around until she went to work, but surveillance footage at local businesses suggested otherwise.

Western Mass News went to Reilly’s home.

Someone peered through the blinds, but no one opened the door.

While the search for answers continues, investigators are forging ahead full steam.

Reilly was released on $1,500 bail.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.