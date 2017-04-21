Sen. Warren discusses her latest book at Mt. Holyoke College - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Sen. Warren discusses her latest book at Mt. Holyoke College

Posted: Updated:
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Senator Elizabeth Warren visited Mount Holyoke College tonight to discuss her latest book.

Warren read from parts of the book entitled, "This Fight is our fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class."

The senator hit on several topics, including why funding is important for finding a cure for a wide range of diseases.

"But there is a catch. Without government funding, those discoveries will be delayed by years, maybe decades. For me, this fight is about building a future,” said Sen. Warren.

Tonight's event was free and open to the public.

Warren, a democrat who has served as senator since 2012, is considered one of the country's leading progressive voices.

