Sen. Warren discusses her latest book at Mt. Holyoke College

Senator Elizabeth Warren visited Mount Holyoke College tonight to discuss her latest book.
Warren read from parts of the book entitled, "This Fight is our fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class."
The senator hit on several topics, including why funding is important for finding a cure for a wide range of diseases.
"But there is a catch. Without government funding, those discoveries will be delayed by years, maybe decades. For me, this fight is about building a future,” said Sen. Warren.
Tonight's event was free and open to the public.
Warren, a democrat who has served as senator since 2012, is considered one of the country's leading progressive voices.
