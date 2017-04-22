Section of Rt. 67 reopened following deadly crash in Palmer

First responders were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Palmer during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Palmer Police told Western Mass News that Rt. 67 was shut down between Old Warren Rd. and Rt. 20 for hours.

The accident occurred not long after 3 a.m.

According to Palmer Lt. Burns the vehicle hit into the "Turnpike overpass abutment" erupting into flames.

This was just before 3 a.m. Police were called to the scene at 2:56 a.m.

"The single occupant in the vehicle, died as a result of the accident," explained Burns.

He was found outside the vehicle by first responders.

Police have only identified the driver as an adult male as they work to confirm his identity and notify his next of kin. They are not releasing the make/model of the vehicle at this time.

Burns described the impact of the crash as "very severe" and said that while they are still investigating the cause of the crash, "speed" did play a factor.

The accident shut down the overpass for a number of hours.

Our crew who went to the scene at around 4:00 a.m. saw officers as well as the Fire Department and the DPW on scene.

By about 7:30 a.m. police had reopened that section Rt. 67.

The crash remains under investigation by the Palmer Police Department.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and as soon as more information emerges we'll provide an update.

