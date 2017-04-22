Woman transported from Ludlow crash scene has died

A woman who was transported to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning in Ludlow has died.

Sgt. Daniel Valadas confirmed this was a fatal crash with Western Mass News.

Police were called to the crash scene on West Street at about 2:30 a.m. and had to shut that section of road down to traffic.

"The vehicle struck what looked like a tree stump off the road," noted Valadas.

The vehicle is described as a white 2015 Chevy Cruze.

The woman was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she was pronounced dead Valadas confirmed with us.

Her identity is not being released at this time.

The area of road around West St. and Brook St. remained closed until just before 7 a.m.

A State Police accident reconstruction team was called in as well a State Police CPAC unit (criminal) and a K-9 Officer from Palmer.

The Ludlow Police Department continues to investigate this crash along with State Police. The Hampden County District Attorney's Office has been notified.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story today and we'll update this story as new details emerge.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.