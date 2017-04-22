A mostly cloudy and cool start to the weekend

Cloudy skies with some areas of drizzle are possible this morning into early this afternoon. We may manage a little sunshine later this afternoon. Tomorrow looks like the pick of the weekend with more sunshine and mild temperatures



We are waking up to cloudy skies and areas of fog this morning. An area of low pressure pushing through the region could bring some areas of drizzle or a few light showers. Some breaks of sun are possible late this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 50s to around 60. Some clearing begins to take place tonight as drier air works in. Lows tonight drop back into the upper 30s.

A coastal system approaches for Sunday, but should stay far enough to the south southern New England won't feel any effects from it. High pressure will allow temperatures to rise to the mid to upper 60s Sunday under partly to mostly sunny skies.



Monday looks mild as well, though there will be some clouds building in. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday with some scattered showers.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.