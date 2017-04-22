Aaron Hernandez's body arrives in CT ahead of his funeral Monday

The body of Aaron Hernandez has arrived at the O'Brien Funeral Home in Bristol, Connecticut.

The hearse pulled in Saturday afternoon under close watch by police.

Aaron Hernandez's funeral is set to take place on Monday and his family released a statement Saturday as they continue to mourn his loss.

This according to Laura Soll, who represents the CT Funeral Directors Association.

In the statement, Hernandez's family says they wish to say their final farewells to "Aaron" in private.

His funeral will be held Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home on Lincoln Ave. but it will not be open to the public. It's by invitation only to family and friends.

Aaron Hernandez's burial will also be private.

In their statement to the public his family shared the following:

"The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences. We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time."

Former New England Patriots star, Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his cell in Shirley Wednesday morning. His death has since been ruled a suicide.

Meanwhile, the family intends to sue the commonwealth of Massachusetts for negligence connected to his death.

A judge ruled to preserve any evidence connected to the suicide investigation.

