Palmer HS students take part in national 'life smarts' competition

Palmer High School students have made it to Pennsylvania this weekend to compete in the National Consumers League Competition.

Those students take part in an after school program called Life Smarts. The program focuses on teaching students a variety of subjects and different life skills that aren’t covered in high school.

Life Smart programs hold state championships across the country, and those winners compete at the national level in Pittsburghh every year.

On Saturday, the team’s coach posted an update to Facebook on how the team was doing so far in the competition.

“We had a strong opening day of the competition on Friday and find ourselves in a strong position headed into a busy day of competitions on Saturday,” said Life Smarts Coach Tim Culverhouse.

He also mentioned the team got to explore PNC Park where the Pittsburg Pirates play.

