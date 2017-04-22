Hundreds participate in a 'march for science' in Amherst

Hundreds filled the streets of Amherst to celebrate Earth Day and take part in a nationwide march for science.

Organizers, attendees and marchers all descended upon the Town Common for the eighth annual Amherst sustainability festival.

People from all over western Mass. from old to young, marched to show the very real role that science plays in each of our lives.

Organizers like John Snyder explained it's important for people to know about how much science impacts the world we live in.

"It's really important that we get people to understand the importance of science in society, culture and bring it to its sort of respectable place at the center of our society," said Snyder.

Lynmarie Thompson is a Chemistry Professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Organizers and attendees of the earth day event told Western Mass News that the biggest issue they see is politicians inability to separate their own interests with what the communities actually need.

"Science is being rejected whenever it is inconvenient for a political position or for a company and it happens on both the left and right," said Thompson.

Lyn wanted to express that the march wasn't about politics, but instead about using science to come to conclusions using facts.

"It shouldn't be political. Science evidence is really important," Thompson noted.



